Letter: Thanks for the memories and thought-provoking questions

Editor: I read with amusement the story from Jim McGregor, remembering Herman (the Times, Aug. 19).

I remember Herman well when he was a citizen of Langley, always riding his bike around town. He was quite the character. He had a sister, Annie, who used to live in the Birch building at Rainbow Lodge.

I worked in the office at Rainbow Lodge at the time and Herman was a frequent visitor to his sister’s apartment.

Being the kind soul she was, she would often let him in for a meal and a visit.

But, he also ended up causing a disturbance in the building more than once, and would have to be escorted out by the caretakers.

I am sure many people have their stories as well.

Keep up the memorable stories, Jim, and thanks for your thought-provoking questions.

Pat Gottwald,

Langley