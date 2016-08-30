- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letter: Thanks for the memories and thought-provoking questions
Editor: I read with amusement the story from Jim McGregor, remembering Herman (the Times, Aug. 19).
I remember Herman well when he was a citizen of Langley, always riding his bike around town. He was quite the character. He had a sister, Annie, who used to live in the Birch building at Rainbow Lodge.
I worked in the office at Rainbow Lodge at the time and Herman was a frequent visitor to his sister’s apartment.
Being the kind soul she was, she would often let him in for a meal and a visit.
But, he also ended up causing a disturbance in the building more than once, and would have to be escorted out by the caretakers.
I am sure many people have their stories as well.
Keep up the memorable stories, Jim, and thanks for your thought-provoking questions.
Pat Gottwald,
Langley