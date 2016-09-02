Letter: HOV lane rules may not be as cut and dried as suggested

Editor: I noticed a couple of letters that suggested a driver in the car pool lane must kept right if going too slow for (other drivers’) liking.

I am not sure they are correct. Most drivers, including the transit buses, would be forced out of the lane largely defeating its purpose, which is get people out of single occupancy vehicles.

Is it not an offence to cross the sold white line that runs most of the car pool lane? I am not sure how one is expected to pull over to the right in the first place if this is the case.

Even at 120 km/h — my average speed — I regularly have similar issues. Often the car is single occupancy, but as enforcement is non-existent it is a growing issue.

I believe Section 151 of the Motor Vehicles Act indicates the car pool lane is an exemption from the keep right rule.

When drivers must not use leftmost lane:

151.1 (1) In this section, “leftmost lane”, in relation to a laned roadway to which this section applies, means the lane that is furthest to the left of the marked lanes available for traffic proceeding in the same direction, other than:

(a) a bus lane;

(b) a high occupancy vehicle lane;

(c) a designated use lane.

(2) This section applies to a laned roadway if:

(a) there are two or more marked lanes available for traffic proceeding in the same direction, other than a bus lane, a high occupancy vehicle lane or a designated use lane;

(b) the speed limit is at least 80 km/h, and

(c) the actual speed of traffic is at least 50 km/h.

Chris Carlton,

Walnut Grove