Letter: Masked bandits may be at work

Editor: I think I know who, besides the homeless, could be responsible for the theft of the Skoumals’ fruit.

We used to have our neighbour’s fruit trees raided by a masked gang, even while we sat on our deck overlooking the theft.

We would hear rustling in the trees and getting a flashlight to investigate would reveal three or four of these gang members in the tree gorging themselves. I say gang, but really it was a family, a family of raccoons, that would visit the different fruit trees in the yard for their evening meal and the plum tree was their favourite.

Now it could be a homeless person that is responsible for the theft but don’t rule out the other wildlife.

Cam Lochhead,

Langley