- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Masked bandits may be at work
Editor: I think I know who, besides the homeless, could be responsible for the theft of the Skoumals’ fruit.
We used to have our neighbour’s fruit trees raided by a masked gang, even while we sat on our deck overlooking the theft.
We would hear rustling in the trees and getting a flashlight to investigate would reveal three or four of these gang members in the tree gorging themselves. I say gang, but really it was a family, a family of raccoons, that would visit the different fruit trees in the yard for their evening meal and the plum tree was their favourite.
Now it could be a homeless person that is responsible for the theft but don’t rule out the other wildlife.
Cam Lochhead,
Langley
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.