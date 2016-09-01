- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Thanks to City and emergency services for public safety efforts
Editor: I am so thankful that Langley City continues its efforts to reduce crime and increase public safety.
A big shout out to the Langley RCMP, fire and ambulance for their continued efforts to keep Langley City safe.
Walking through the City, I am appreciative of the efforts by City council, staff and volunteers for the services they provide to parks and recreation, street improvements and service to seniors.
Thanks to the business community for the goods and services they provide.
Our community is diverse, caring and supportive, interesting and entirely walkable.
Kathy Closter,
Langley City
