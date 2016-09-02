Letter: Development and long healthcare waits are related

Editor: There was no accident with a recent juxtaposition of letters: one decrying the long wait for a hip replacement, while the other continued the seemingly unheard protest of vast clearing for more residential units.

However, my observation is that the more residential units erected is directly proportional to the increased wait for a hip replacement, or seeing a doctor in emergency.

Servicing components, which include everything from sidewalks and parks, to schools and hospitals, seem to be on the short, with only the most immediate and visible covered — like street lights.

Our medical wait has nothing to do with an overburdened staff at Langley Memorial.

It has to do with the established development cost charges not being in accord with inflation or a reflection of demographics.

If Fraser Health were co-ordinating with any of the municipalities, and receiving development cost charges to improve services, our most vulnerable citizens would not crawl into the ER after a 9:30 p.m. fall and be discharged at 4 a.m.

If a project brings 4,000 people into our community, services should be in place for these new residents.

I was under the impression the development community paid for them as they are profiting from the development.

It’s obvious that the current residents are not.

Cathleen Chance Vecchiato,

Brookswood