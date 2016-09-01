Letter: Thanks to everyone who helped make MS fundraiser a success

Editor: Thank you to Willoughby A&W, their staff and all of their customers for their participation in this year’s teen burger/MS fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Not only was their staff welcoming, friendly, and helpful, but they showed a tremendous amount of support by bringing in homemade items for a bake sale, they voluntarily staffed a car wash, games tent, and a bounce castle.

Thank you, Jaedyn, for being my runner the entire time that I was there, and thanks to the customer who fixed my fan, but most of all, thanks to Bill who got me home and poured me into bed.

Please mark your calendar and be a part of this event next year.

Diana Guenther,

Langley