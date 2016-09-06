Letter: Raise speed limit, lower incidents of road rage

Editor: Re: Your question online (Should the speed limit along 16 Avenue in Langley be raised from 60 km/h to 80 km/h?)

I use 16th regularly to drive from Aldergrove to Vancouver. While this is a less than ideal road, I feel that the current risk taking to pass slow vehicles would be mitigated by the modest increase in the posted speed limit to 80 km/h.

In my opinion this change would likely lessen the commonly observed road rage due to slow drivers.

Dr. Jim Axelson,

Aldergrove