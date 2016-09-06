- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Raise speed limit, lower incidents of road rage
Editor: Re: Your question online (Should the speed limit along 16 Avenue in Langley be raised from 60 km/h to 80 km/h?)
I use 16th regularly to drive from Aldergrove to Vancouver. While this is a less than ideal road, I feel that the current risk taking to pass slow vehicles would be mitigated by the modest increase in the posted speed limit to 80 km/h.
In my opinion this change would likely lessen the commonly observed road rage due to slow drivers.
Dr. Jim Axelson,
Aldergrove
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.