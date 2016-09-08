Letter: A whole list of reasons to slow down

Editor: I’ve been reading the letters (and headlines) about the speeding problems on 16 Avenue (and 0 Avenue) for quite some time now.

This topic comes up as frequently as the number of fatalities and accidents increase.

First, 16 Avenue is not a highway. It is a road with a posted speed limit (in most areas) of 60 km/h. The Township has designated it as a road, not as a highway.

Second, ICBC is in the process of increasing insurance premiums again.

To a greater or lesser degree, this increase is to cover the growing costs of providing medical and other services and remuneration to those insured drivers who are hurt or killed in a vehicular accident.

Third, and this is not fully understood by the general driving public, ICBC can, at its discretion, make you pay all costs involved if you cause an accident — such as when speeding excessively.

It could take you years to pay off the cost of just one accident. That alone should make most people slow down to 60 km/h.

Fourth, I think if the trucking companies were contacted by police and ICBC — perhaps through training workshops with their drivers — the truck drivers could be mandated to drive the posted speed limit.

These truckers (and other drivers, to be fair) try to tailgate drivers to make them speed up. Some of these drivers also put their high beams on if it’s dark outside.

Let me tell you a little secret: when a truck driver tries to “push” me to a higher speed limit, I wave my cellphone at them through my sunroof. That tells them if they don’t back off, I will call the police.

I can tell you that this action on my part immediately causes the truck drivers to reduce their speed considerably.

These drivers have the option to drive the speed limit safely and responsibility, or, if they insist on speeding, to pass another driver and get on with their right to possibly hurt or kill themselves and other innocent drivers.

Fifth, I see this phenomenon quite often and it is perplexing to me. Let’s remember that 85 per cent of all drivers on 16 Avenue insist on speeding in excess of 80 km/h.

But sometimes you’ll see drivers slow down to 60 km/h or lower.

Why?

They are absolutely in awe of a vehicle driving ahead or behind them.

Yes, a vehicle with some very specific decals on it.

Oh, wonder of wonder, could it be that when a police vehicle is in the area everyone suddenly loses their desire to take matters into their own hands and drive at breakneck speed? The cowards.

Deborah Cooper,

Langley