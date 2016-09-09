  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Keep 'em coming, Jim

  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Editor: My wife and I just finished having a great laugh about Jim McGregor’s article in your Friday Sept. 2 edition, “Going nowhere fast.“

Jim, and CTV’s Mike McCardell, have a unique ability to kindle wonderful humorous incidents and memories from  yesterday and today.

We look forward to many more great articles.

Keep ’em coming, Jim.

Aren and Mary Van Dyke,

Langley

