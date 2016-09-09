- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Keep 'em coming, Jim
Editor: My wife and I just finished having a great laugh about Jim McGregor’s article in your Friday Sept. 2 edition, “Going nowhere fast.“
Jim, and CTV’s Mike McCardell, have a unique ability to kindle wonderful humorous incidents and memories from yesterday and today.
We look forward to many more great articles.
Keep ’em coming, Jim.
Aren and Mary Van Dyke,
Langley
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.