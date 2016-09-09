Letter: Pride flag not necessary

Editor: We totally agree that a pride flag is not necessary in Langley.

Why would we cater to just one minority group? We proudly fly a Langley flag, a B.C. flag, and a Canadian flag, that covers everyone.

What more do we need? This is getting out of hand. Our flags include all people.

If Nathan Pachal so desperately wants a pride flag, tell him to put one in his place of residence so he can look at it every day. We do not need to waste more money on ridiculous requests.

G. Middleton,

Langley