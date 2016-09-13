Letter: Raising 16 Ave. speed limit would only lead to more carnage

Editor: Re: Dr. Jim Axelson’s letter: Raise speed limit, lower incidents of road rage (the Times, Sept. 7).

The issues of road rage along 16th Avenue are real, but absolutely the most irresponsible response would be to raise the speed limit.

The route is a rural route with curves, hills, driveways and blind intersections that are barely safe at the currently posted speeds.

The cure to road rage along the route is simple — get non-local delivery truck traffic off the ALR roadway, get commuters who do not live along the route to use one of Highway 1 or Highway 10 as intended by their design function and have everyone start reporting all dangerous driving incidents along the route (passing in turn lanes, excessive speed and general aggressive driving).

Further, traffic calming measures (per 0 Avenue or the roundabout on 232nd Avenue) would also be an effective tool to make the route much safer.

For those who live near/along the route, pulling out with a horse/livestock trailer or even their own family vehicle has become a dangerous activity due to excessive speed and sight-lines at present speeds; raising the posted speed would only add to the unacceptable rate of accidents and human cost (including fatalities) that this stretch of road is all too familiar with.

Dr. Michael Davies,

Langley