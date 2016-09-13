Letter: Words of encouragement from one cancer fighter to another

Editor: Re: ‘This is the face of cancer’ (the Times (Sept. 9). I read the article regarding Karen McLaren with a great deal of interest.

As of Aug. 15 of this year, I too became a 10-year survivor after colon cancer surgery in November of 2005, six months of chemotherapy and prostate cancer surgery in July of 2006.

While I have many years on the young lady, her comments on a positive attitude still apply.

It is good to get the message out to cancer patients that the disease is not an automatic death sentence.

It has been my goal to attempt to help others avoid this terrible disease and if at times I seem obsessed, I make no apologies. Saving even one person from this blight makes my efforts worthwhile.

As for activity, Karen has her horses, and as for myself, I started training for and entered the 100m sprint for the last two Seniors Games as well as the upcoming games this month.

Karen, if you contact me, I will tell you about a program we are looking at that will attempt to depict the evil face (faces) of cancer.

Enjoy life.

Don McLean,

Club Chemo

(clubchemo@shaw.ca)