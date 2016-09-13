Letter: Call for referendum on electoral reform not realistic

Editor: Mr. Dean Drysdale, in his letter (the Times, Aug. 17) stated that Canadians want a referendum on the yet to be developed electoral system.

A small handful of people expressed a desire for a referendum at a recent town hall meeting, and also spoke in support of the present voting system, first past the post (FPTP)

The demand for a referendum is entirely unreasonable at this stage of the game.

The Electoral Reform Committee (ERRE) must study several different voting schemes, and most likely come up with a model that is blended from parts used in other existing systems.

Our government faces a formidable task in trying to educate the entire public on such a new system, reduce all this information to a simple yes/no question and expect a sensible outcome to the question. Mr. Drysdale should recognize also that with voter turnout at about 60 per cent, we might expect those who do not vote to turn away from the question.

Of those who vote, many will have minimal interest.

The common sense response of a voter facing an unfamiliar choice is to say no.

Insisting on a referendum now is merely an attempt to fail this citizen initiative before it even gets off the ground.

Let the Reform Committee do its work, come up with a new system and put it on trial. Give it two or three election cycles to test it and get the public familiar with it. Then hold a referendum. It’s like trying out a new car before you buy it.

A new, more representative, voting system promises a more inclusive and consensual kind of government for Canada.

Instead of setting aside half the votes so they don’t elect anyone, it will make almost all votes help to elect MPs. This would include Mr. Drysdale, whose vote did not elect his choice of candidate at the last election.

Canadians seem now to be ready to abandon this relic of the British Empire, this FPTP.

Let’s find a more inclusive way to celebrate our citizenship.

Timothy Jones, Fair Vote Canada volunteer,

Fort Langley