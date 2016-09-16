Letter: Disappointing decision on 216 Street interchange

Editor: I am writing in regard to the plan to create a 216 Street north interchange.

After months of writing to my elected officials I still have no answers.

As residents, we have a right to understand the logic for this interchange going north.

We already have 202 Street HOV still unfinished. 208 Street is yet another unfinished project.

Glover Road is also a problem.

Originally, the plan was to use 217A Street, providing a large buffer from pollution and noise. It was to line up with the Golden Ears bridge which has since been built at 200 Street.

Now we are told that an off-ramp — bringing traffic right through a residential area and past not one, but two elementary schools — is in our best interest.

This “improvement “ will not only create noise and air pollution, it will also increase crime by providing a fast and easy escape route.

I am especially disappointed in my local councillors, MLA and the Ministry of Transport.

The lack of interest by our elected officials is disappointing and disturbing. It certainly erodes my confidence in them.

Being a representative is an honour and a privilege. With that, comes responsibility to us, the people.

The definition of democracy is an organization or situation in which everyone is treated equally and has equal rights.

We have a right to be heard.

We have a right to answers that address our concerns. We have a right to expect those who represent us to be accountable.

Health is a wealth. I speak not only for us, but for the many families who will live here long after we are gone.

We have a right to clean air and safe noise levels.

The effects this “improvement” will have on our health is a very real and valid concern .

I know I speak for many who are proud to call Walnut Grove home.

Linda Nash,

Langley