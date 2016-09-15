  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Postal workers’ pensions don’t belong in negotiations

Letter writer Sonja Dutchyshen supports a fair settlement for postal workers across Canada, and says their pensions have no place on the bargaining table. - courtesy savecanadapost.ca
Letter writer Sonja Dutchyshen supports a fair settlement for postal workers across Canada, and says their pensions have no place on the bargaining table.
— image credit: courtesy savecanadapost.ca
  • by  Canada
  • Canada posted Sep 15, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Editor: I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes for a fair settlement to the postal workers.

No, I am not a postal worker nor am I  related to one.

I am a senior who has seen them doing their job, day in and day out, no matter the weather or situations.

Don’t forget the other provinces, they do it in knee-deep snow and ice.

I understand their pensions are being held for ransom in negotiations. They have worked for and put into their pensions for their years of service and that should not even be on the table.

I can imagine the insult they must be feeling. It saddens me to hear of such degrading treatment to any worker’s livelihood.

What if we, the public, took a vote to reduce upper management’s or our politicians’ pensions?

What would their reactions be?

Sonja Dutchyshen,

Langley

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event