Letter: Postal workers’ pensions don’t belong in negotiations

Letter writer Sonja Dutchyshen supports a fair settlement for postal workers across Canada, and says their pensions have no place on the bargaining table.

Editor: I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes for a fair settlement to the postal workers.

No, I am not a postal worker nor am I related to one.

I am a senior who has seen them doing their job, day in and day out, no matter the weather or situations.

Don’t forget the other provinces, they do it in knee-deep snow and ice.

I understand their pensions are being held for ransom in negotiations. They have worked for and put into their pensions for their years of service and that should not even be on the table.

I can imagine the insult they must be feeling. It saddens me to hear of such degrading treatment to any worker’s livelihood.

What if we, the public, took a vote to reduce upper management’s or our politicians’ pensions?

What would their reactions be?

Sonja Dutchyshen,

Langley