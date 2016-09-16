Letter: Randy Caine has improved many lives in Langley

Editor: Langley is in need of fresh ideas and new guidance. There has been a lot of change in our community since I moved here in 2004. I love Langley and I would also love to see it blossom into the amazing city I know it could be.

I have been privileged to work here for several years and most of that time has been spent working with Randy Caine who is owner of Hempyz Gifts and Novelties and Releaf.

In that time he has helped me become the person I am today — a successful store manager, a homeowner, and someone that cares deeply for the well-being of my community.

He has changed my life infinitely for the better, by staying true to himself and showing me that, as long as you stick to your principles and always strive to do the right thing, you will never regret your actions.

He has overcome so many obstacles, and continues to maintain his positive attitude and cheeky sense of humour.

I would love to see Randy become an elected leader because he’s done so much to improve the lives of the people that he’s close to, and I feel that Langley would benefit immensely with his care and guidance.

Katherine Thomas,

Langley