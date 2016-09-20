Letter: Thank you to everyone who helped make American Grafitti fundraiser a success

Editor: I wanted to tell our wonderful Langleyites, what an amazing place we live in.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society held its annual Cruise-In week Drive-In event on Friday, Sept. 9 being the night before the Good Times Cruise-In, and we held an amazing raffle, with items donated from all the venues and businesses who helped out.

These donors went over and above what we ever expected and we were honoured to have five tables filled with name brand items, from organizations including the Canucks, Giants and Harley-Davidson, as well as venues like Greater Vancouver Zoo, Fort Langley National Historic Site, Vancouver Museum of Flight.

Restaurants and stores gave beyond the call of duty as well.

It was incredible and I want to give huge shout to each and every person who helped.

Our raffle brought in $2,200, which happened in the two-hour window that we had to sell our tickets before dark.

Had we had more time, that amount would have doubled, so thank you to all you wonderful people who made this raffle the best ever.

I used the word unique, as it definitely added to our event, American Graffiti Returns.

Our son, Ron, would have been so proud of y’all.

Thank you to all of you.

Sandy Dunkley,

President - RDMS