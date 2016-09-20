Letter: Get transport trucks off 16 Avenue

Editor: 16 Avenue is a rural road, and it should be utilized as a rural road. Get the transport trucks off it.

I believe that’s why we poured money into Highways 1, 17 and 99 and 264 Street. Increasing the speed limit is not likely the answer.

I believe it is the frustration of being behind the numerous trucks, just look at your photo (the Times, Sept. 2) and that tells the tale.

R. Corfield,

Langley