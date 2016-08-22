Rams recover from slow start, win fourth straight

V.I. Raiders linebacker Dexter Shea, left, closes in on Langley Rams opponent Nick Agnoletto during Saturday’s B.C. Football Conference game at Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park. The Rams won 29-14.

Much like their season, the Langley Rams are slow starters who are getting better later.

In week one, the Rams nearly came back from a double-digit deficit before ultimately falling 42-34 to the Westshore Rebels.

And this past weekend, Langley spotted the VI Raiders a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, before scoring 29 unanswered points to win 29-14 in week five of the BC Junior Football League.

The win was the team’s fourth straight following that season-opening loss.

The Raiders fell to 2-3.

“That is the most exciting part, that we haven’t even peaked yet. I think we are just starting to get rolling,” said Brendan Desjardine.

“Everything is starting to click and everyone is starting to understand how to play with each other and trust each other when we are all on the field. That is a dangerous thing when we play like that.”

Desjardine had a monster game against the Raiders.

In the third quarter, Isaiah Stewart came up with a strip-sack of quarterback Kevin Chopek and Desjardine scooped up the loose ball and ran 25 yards for the touchdown.

Desjardine also had an interception, knocked down a pass and two tackles.

“Just one of those games. The play-calling was right and I was put into position to make plays and I just made the plays when they were in front of me there,” he said.

The Rams defence — which is allowing a league-low 15.8 points per game — forced five turnovers and allowed just 226 yards of offence, including just 34 yards in the second half.

“It just clicked in what they needed to do,” said Rams coach Khari Joseph.

“They locked in, they calmed down, we made some adjustments and they just let it loose.

“Like I have said all long about these young men is that they never give up and regardless of how they start, they always finish strong.”

Stewart had two of the team’s three quarterback sacks with Carmelo Brancati and Jacob Dodd splitting the other. Dodd also led the team with four solo tackles.

Drew Belgrave had an interception, one pass knockdown and three solo tackles and John Beckerleg had the other fumble recovery. The defence also forced the Raiders to concede a safety.

The Rams passing game was held in check for much of the game with just 125 yards passing, more than a quarter of it on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Colby Peters to Khalik Johnson.

Langley’s ground game picked up the slack, churning out 121 yards on 25 carries. Joe Carter did the bulk of the damage with 86 yards on 15 carries. Jordan Fox had a three-yard touchdown run.

Tiernan Docherty — who kicked three converts and made field goals from 33 and 17 yards, respectively — earned the BCFC special teams player of the week award for the third time in five games.

Up next for Langley is a home game against the 5-0 Okanagan Sun on Saturday (Aug. 27) at McLeod Athletic Park.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Rams hosting poker night

The Rams are hosting a poker night on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Rotary Field House Hall at McLeod Athletic Park.

Tickets cost $75 and include pizza, snacks and beverages. There will also be door prizes and the evening begins at 7 p.m.

For information or tickets, email poker@langleyrams.com.