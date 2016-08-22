World’s best at Thunderbird

Some of the world’s best show jumpers will be competing on Sunday at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park.

The world’s best show jumpers are set to take centre stage this weekend in Langley.

Thunderbird Show Park is hosting the Longines FEI World Cup event, the first in a series of 14 events held across North America.

It will be held on Sunday (Aug. 28) beginning at 2 p.m.

“This will be the biggest World Cup (event) we have ever hosted,” said Chris Pack, the vice-president of operations at Thunderbird Show Park.

A full field of 30 riders — featuring top international riders from the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Egypt, Germany, Holland and New Zealand — will compete for a prize pool of $135,000.

The high stakes create an amazing atmosphere of intense and exciting competition.

One of the main challenges of hosting an event of this magnitude is the logistics of putting everything together.

But that has been made easier thanks to the partnership with Longines, Pack said.

“There are so many moving parts coming together.

“And because Longines is such a fantastic partner, they bring in so many amenities that at some of our shows we don’t have,” he said, explaining that Longines is arranging to bring a giant mobile Jumbotron from San Diego, as well as TVs for around the park and timing staff.

“They just bring so many additions that are just going to make the show better and better.”

The event is being presented by White Rock company Noel Asmar Equestrian.

Asmar is a Langley resident.

There will also be pony rides, food trucks, live music and face-painters.

“We are trying to be very family-friendly.

“We want to be able to attract spectators and give them things that when they leave, they want to come back again,” Pack said.