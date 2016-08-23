Soccer club receives $100,000 grant

The Langley United Soccer Association has received a $100,000 grant.

The soccer association was announced as one of the recipients under the B.C. government’s community gaming grant program.

“Langley United Youth Soccer does a fantastic job of offering our young people this experience and I couldn’t be happier with the announcement of this grant," said Langley MLA Mary Polak.

The announcement was made last week.

“Soccer is a game that all kids enjoy playing. It is a great way to keep a healthy and active lifestyle while helping kids meet new friends and develop a good support network.”

These grants are awarded under the Sport and Arts and Culture category of the community gaming grant program, which allows non-profit organizations to apply for provincial gaming revenues from the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development. Gaming grants are also awarded in the categories of Public Safety, Human and Social Services, Parent Advisory Councils and District Parent Advisory Councils, and Environment.

Every year, the provincial government approves $135 million in gaming grants that benefit more than 5,000 local non-profit organizations that serve communities throughout British Columbia.

Coaches joining LUSA

The soccer association also recently announced the appointment of two new technical leads in Chelsey Hannesson and Nick Soolsma.

With the club experiencing its highest growth in terms of registration, LUSA first vice-president Arnout Stams said the club needed to create these two new full-time positions to support technical director Mark Parker.

Hannesson, who is from Langley, returns to where she began playing soccer.

She attended Eastern Washington University on scholarship and was the Eagles’ captain for her final three seasons.

Hannesson most recently worked as a staff coach with Richmond Hill Soccer Club in Toronto and prior to that, she was a senior staff coach with Surrey United.

“Having a female coach in the club with such vast experience locally as well as at the collegiate level was an easy decision for us to make,” Stams said.

“Our girls program is growing at the same rate as our boys program and we needed to ensure that all areas were covered. Chelsey’s enthusiasm and passion for coaching will be a benefit to both our girls and boys programs and her experience from the university level in the NCAA will be one that we will be looking to share with our players.”

Soolsma played professionally in both the Netherlands and Australia, as well as spending some time with Toronto FC of MLS.

Both Hannesson and Soolsma begin their new roles on Sept. 1.