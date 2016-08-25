  • Connect with Us

Sports

Langley's Myers top point-getter as B.C. wins silver

  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 8:00 AM

They didn’t get the gold medal, but Langley’s Jordyn Myers did pick up some individual accolades.

Competing at the age-grade national rugby championships last week in Markham, Ont., Myers helped BC Rugby’s U16 girls team to a silver medal.

The B.C. squad — which was perfect through the round robin and then destroyed New Brunswick 94-0 in the semifinals — lost 17-10 in Sunday’s final to Ontario.

B.C. had beaten Ontario 34-19 in their earlier meeting.

Myers led the tournament in scoring with 38 points and was tied for the team lead with four tries.

She also had a tournament-high nine converts.

And at the U16 boys tournament, Langley’s George Brown was on one of the three B.C. teams at the competition.

Brown’s team was made up of U15 players playing against competition one year their senior.

Brown finished with one try and his team lost to another B.C. squad in the fifth-place game.

 

