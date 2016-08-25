Spartans beat Vikings in cross-border battle

Trinity Western Spartans Kat Chin scored the game's opening goal in a 2-0 victory over the Western Washington Vikings on Aug. 23 at Chase Office Field on the TWU campus in women's pre-season soccer action.

A goal in each half helped the Trinity Western Spartans to a 2-0 pre-season victory over the visiting Western Washington Vikings.

The Spartans hosted their NCAA opponent on Tuesday (Aug. 23) at Chase Office Field, on the TWU campus.

The Vikings controlled the play early on but a pair of saves from Spartans keeper Christina Oliverio kept the game scoreless. But as the half progressed, TWU gathered momentum and off a corner kick in the 43rd minute, Stephanie Chin found her sister Kat Chin at the top near corner of the box and she volleyed the ball into the net to open the scoring.

Taylor Bubnick doubled the lead in the 77th minute, taking a pass from Nicole Bolder, taking a touch and slotting the ball into the top left corner of the Vikings net.

Oliverio finished with four saves for the clean sheet while Vikings goalkeeper Ashlee Homer made seven saves in the loss.

The Spartans open Canada West conference play on Sept. 2 in Abbotsford against the UFV Cascades.

The team’s home opener is Sept. 16 against the Victoria Vikes.