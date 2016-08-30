High five: Langley athletes going for gold with Team BC

Five athletes representing the Fort Langley Canoe Club are among the 30 from B.C. going for gold at the 2016 Sprint Canoe Kayak Canadian championships.

The championships run Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Lauryn Cheung, Meghan Cheung, Emily Raymond, Elliot Hoyt and Zaffia Laplante are the FLCC members competing among the 1,200 best sprint paddlers from more than 40 clubs across Canada.

Another Langley athlete, Verna McNichol is representing the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club.

Trio also Canada Summer Games hopefuls

Lauryn Cheung, Meghan Cheung and Zaffia Laplante have also been named to the Canada Summer Games long list.

The trio are among the 28 athletes named to the list based on their results at the 16+ B.C. provincial championships last month in Kamloops.

The list was released last week (Aug. 23).

The athletes will compete at a training camp in November, as well as fall and winter testing and other Canoe Kayak BC events as they battle for spots on Team BC. Twenty athletes — 10 male and 10 female — will represent B.C. at the Canada Summer Games in 2017.

The Games run July 29 to Aug. 1.