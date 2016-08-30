Spartans open season by taming Wolves twice

Trinity Western Spartans' Elijah Adekugbe scored three of his team's four goals in a pair of road victories in Prince George to open the Canada West men's soccer season.

The Trinity Western Spartans men’s soccer team opened their season with a pair of road victories in Prince George.

The Spartans won 2-1 on Friday night and followed that up with a 2-0 clean-sheet on Saturday to begin the Canada West season.

Cody Fransen scored in the 75th minute to snap a 1-1 tie in the opener against the UNBC Timberwolves at NCSSL Field.

Fransen deposited a rebound after the Wolves keeper bobbled a shot from Joel Waterman.

The home side had opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a goal from Cheona Edzerza but Elijah Adekugbe struck from 25 yards out 11 minutes later.

Adekugbe then scored both goals in Saturday’s game, scoring in added time at the end of the first half and then converting a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

“I thought we struggled in the first half and UNBC was tough to break down,” said TWU coach Mike Shearon, adding that Adekuge’s goal was an individual piece of brilliance.

“But in the second half, we took it to them a lot more.

“In the end, getting six points up here is huge. UNBC is a very difficult team to play.”

Andrew Hicks, who made two saves on Friday, preserved the clean sheet on Saturday by making another five saves, including on a late penalty kick.

The Spartans make their home debut when they host UBC Okanagan on Friday and Thompson Rivers on Saturday at Chase Office Field.