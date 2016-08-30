Langley duo set to go for gold at Paralympic Games

Langley’s Tessa Popoff (left) and Danielle Ellis are off to Rio de Janeiro to represent Canada in sitting volleyball at the Paralympic Games Sept. 7 to 16.

A pair of Langley women are set to wear the Maple Leaf as part of the Canadian women's sitting volleyball team.

Tessa Popoff and Danielle Ellis made the final cut and are among the dozen women selected to compete for Canada at the Rio Paralympic Games.

The Games run Sept. 7 to 16.

What is sitting volleyball?

It is exactly what it sounds like.

In sitting volleyball, the net is lowered to 1.05m off the ground. Players must have at least one buttock or part of the pelvis in contact with the floor whenever they make contact with the ball.

The sport is open to athletes with impaired muscle power or range of movement, athetosis (the loss or control of bodily movements), hypertonia (abnormally high muscle tone), are missing a limb, ataxia (the loss of full control of body movements) and/or leg length difference.

The athletes are given a classification of either ‘MD’ for minimally disabled or ‘D’ for disabled and only one MD can be on the court amongst the six.