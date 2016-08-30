Cook takes top spot at World Cup qualifier

American rider Karl Cook took top spot with his 12-year-old mare Tembla on Sunday at Thunderbird Show Park's Longines FEI World Cup qualifier.

American rider Karl Cook took top spot aboard his 12-year-old mare Tembla at the Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier.

It was held on Sunday (Aug. 28) at Thunderbird Show Park.

The field contained 26 riders from seven countries and featured some of showjumping’s top riders and horses.

Rounding out the top three were Denmark’s Nikolaj Hein Ruus and Big Red while Langley’s Brian Morton and Atlantis T took third spot.

Moi Photography

Karl Cook (below) aboard Tembla Mexico's Gustavo Ramos aboard Izzy Miaki (bottom) during the Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier at Thunderbird Show Park on Aug. 28.