Sports

Cook takes top spot at World Cup qualifier

— image credit: Moi Photography
  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 12:00 PM

American rider Karl Cook took top spot aboard his 12-year-old mare Tembla at the Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier.

It was held on Sunday (Aug. 28) at Thunderbird Show Park.

The field contained 26 riders from seven countries and featured some of showjumping’s top riders and horses.

Rounding out the top three were Denmark’s Nikolaj Hein Ruus and Big Red while Langley’s Brian Morton and Atlantis T took third spot.

Moi Photography

Karl Cook (below) aboard Tembla Mexico's Gustavo Ramos aboard Izzy Miaki (bottom) during the Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier at Thunderbird Show Park on Aug. 28.

 

