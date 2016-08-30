Rams Docherty top special teamer once again

For the fourth time in six weeks, Langley Rams kicker Tiernan Docherty has been named the BC Junior Football League's special teams player of the week. Docherty scored all 10 of the points in a 15-10 loss to the Okanagan Sun on Aug. 27.

Docherty accounted for all 10 of his team’s points in a 15-10 loss to the Okanagan Sun on Saturday night at McLeod Athletic Park.

He connected on field goals of 47, 34 and 30 yards, respectively, as well as adding a single of a missed attempt.

Docherty also had 10 punts for an average of 34.7 yards per punt.

For the season, he is leading the league in points with 73 and has made 16 of his 20 field goal attempts while also going 21-for-21 on convert attempts.

He also leads the league in net yards for both kick-offs (35.1 yards per kick) and punting (30.7 yards per kick).