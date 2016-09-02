Jacob takes MJT tour event title

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob shot a closing round 71 to win his first Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event.

Jacob won the juvenile boys title at the MJT Ford Series on Aug. 22 and 23 at Predator Ridge Golf Resort in Vernon.

The 15-year-old shot an opening round 75 and trailed by three strokes before coming back with a 71 to win by one stroke over Castlegar’s Ely Overennay.

“I feel very happy, I was a close second last year and was really looking forward to this year’s event,” Jacob said.

“I clutched up when I needed to.”

Jacob finished with a two-round score of 146, which was four shots over par.

In the junior boys division, Trevor Card was seventh.

•••

Langley’s Chaewon Baek finished third at the BC bantam girls golf championships.

The two-round competition was held Aug. 22 to 24 at the Bowen Island Golf Club.

Baek led after 18 holes thanks to a one-under par 72 but lost by eight strokes to Victoria’s Akari Hayashi.