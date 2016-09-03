- Home
Sports
Slippery Bear eludes Vikings
North Langley Bears quarterback Jaxon Stebbings escapes the grasp of a Coquitlam Vikings defender during junior bantam action at the Knights of the Round Table Invitational at the Samuel Robertson Technical turf field in Maple Ridge on Aug. 28. The Bears went undefeated to clinch first place. The Valley Community Football League season kicks off this weekend.
