Free on-ice hockey introduction girls

Langley novice C1 Lightning's Makenna Mussato (middle) competes at the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association's annual Angels on Ice tournament at Sportsplex. The association is holding a free come try hockey event for girls between the ages of 5 and 8 on Sept. 10.

A free on-ice hockey session is being offered Langley girls ages five to eight.

Esso Fun Day Come Try Hockey will be held Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Langley Sportplex (20165 91A Ave).

The program is run through the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association and sponsored by Hockey Canada and includes a one-hour classroom session to meet and greet coaches, talk about hockey and get warmed up with exercises and games.

Following that, players will hit the ice to go over basics and do some fundamental drills.

For players who do not have equipment, there will be gear they can borrow.

Each participant will take home a free jersey.

Pre-registration is required. To register, email Admin@lgiha.com or call 604-534-6815.