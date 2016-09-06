Yang second at MJT stop at Hazelmere

Emma Yang was one of five Langley golfers to crack the top 10 at last week’s Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop.

Yang, 13, shot rounds of 82-85 to finish with a 167, seven strokes back of Abbotsford’s Rachel Chung for top spot in the U15 girls division at the MJT Ford Series stop at Hazelmere Golf Course on Aug. 29 and 30.

Annalise Stolzenberg and Nicole Jean were ninth and tenth, respectively, in the division.

In the girls’ 15-19 division, Rebecca Jiang was tied for sixth while Anastasia Stolzenberg was 11th.

And in the junior boys category, Trevor Card was tied for fourth.