Sell-out crowd takes in WFC2 action in Langley

A packed house saw Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 play to a 2-2 draw on Monday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park.

Playing their second game this summer in Langley, a sell-out crowd of 2,200 fans watched WFC2 battle the Seattle Sounders FC 2 in United Soccer League action.

The draw improved Vancouver to 11-7-9 and their 42 points have them five back of the first-place Sacramento Republic FC with three games to play.

Marco Bustos scored both goals for WFC2, the top affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The first came in the third minute when Kyle Greig chested down a lofting cross from Cole Seiler, with the ball falling in the path of Bustos, who blasted the ball into the back of the goal.

Seattle’s Jordan Schweitzer tied the score midway through the first half.

Alphonso Davies set up the next goal as he was taken down in the box with Bustos slotting home his second on the penalty kick.

The Sounders were then forced to play down a man after a Zach Mathers red card, but the one-man disadvantage did not stop Seattle as Schweitzer scored his second in the 80th minute.

WFC2 plays at UBC’s Thunderbird Stadium on both Sept. 11 and 18 before concluding the regular season back at MAP on Sept. 21 against OKC Energy FC.

