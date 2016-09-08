  • Connect with Us

Sports

Stampeders down Spartans in provincial championship rematch

  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 6:00 PM

In a rematch of last year’s provincial championship game, it was the Langley Stampeders prevailing once again over the Victoria Spartans.

The Stampeders travelled to Victoria to kick off the midget football season on Sunday at Westhills Stadium and won by a convincing 31-1 score.

Azuka Okoli scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving on a 50-yard catch-and-run, and that was all the offence the team needed as the defence took care of the rest, surrendering just a single point on a missed field goal.

Kyle Clarot extended the lead to 17-1 in the third quarter on a short field goal and the fourth quarter saw the Stampeders put together some lengthy drives, capped off by touchdowns by Victor Belanger and Justin Schwartz.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event