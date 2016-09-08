Stampeders down Spartans in provincial championship rematch

In a rematch of last year’s provincial championship game, it was the Langley Stampeders prevailing once again over the Victoria Spartans.

The Stampeders travelled to Victoria to kick off the midget football season on Sunday at Westhills Stadium and won by a convincing 31-1 score.

Azuka Okoli scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving on a 50-yard catch-and-run, and that was all the offence the team needed as the defence took care of the rest, surrendering just a single point on a missed field goal.

Kyle Clarot extended the lead to 17-1 in the third quarter on a short field goal and the fourth quarter saw the Stampeders put together some lengthy drives, capped off by touchdowns by Victor Belanger and Justin Schwartz.