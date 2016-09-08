Warriors go .500 at President's Cup

Langley Warriors' Alex Dickson defends against a member of the Tyendinaga Thunderbirds during President's Cup action in Leduc, Alta., last week. The Warriors went 2-2 at the senior B men's lacrosse national championships.

The Langley Warriors went 2-2 in their first trip to the President’s Cup senior B national lacrosse championships.

The Warriors defeated the Kahnawake Mohawks 10-9 in overtime to open up the championships but then lost their next two games by identical 11-8 scores to the Native Sons and the Tyendinaga Thunderbirds, respectively.

They finished the tournament on a winning note, defeating the Saskatoon Brewers 12-9 in overtime, but with a 2-2 record, they did not qualify for the semifinals.

Bryan Poole (nine goals, four assists) and Jordan Flaman (five goals, eight assists) were tied for the team lead with 13 points apiece.

The President’s Cup was held Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 in Leduc, Alta.