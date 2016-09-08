FLCC helps win 10 medals

A team of four athletes from the Fort Langley Canoe Club helped Team BC win 10 medals last week at the 2016 sprint canoe kayak Canadian championships.

The competition ran Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at Dartmouth Lake in Dartmouth, N.S.

Leading the way was Emily Raymond, who helped win a silver and two bronze medals.

Raymond and Lauryn Cheung won silver in the junior K-2 1000 event and Raymond teamed with Zaffia Laplante won bronze in the junior C-2 200 event.

The trio also teamed with Meghan Cheung to win silver in the junior K-4 500 event.

Raymond and Lauryn Cheung were also fourth in the junior K-2 500, and Raymond and Laplante were fifth in the junior C-2 500.

The quartet also placed eighth in the open K-4 200 event.