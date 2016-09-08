Bears defence leads the way as three North Langley teams victorious

The North Langley junior bantam Bears defence led the way to a season-opening 19-0 victory on Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Meadow Ridge Knights entered the Bears red zone just once all game, reaching North Langley’s six-yard line. But the defence stiffened with Brandon Folkerts and Conner Bernardin tackling the ball carrier for losses on consecutive plays, forcing a turnover on downs.

The defence also came up with four turnovers — Mathieu Gale picked off a pair of passes while Dallas Pattenden and Caleb Foust had fumble recoveries.

On offence, Kaleb Reemeyer led the ground game with 120 yards rushing, as well as a 60-yard touchdown after taking a pass near midfield from Jaxon Stebbings.

Stebbings also had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Gibbs as well as rushing for 40 yards and scoring a convert.

Bantam Bears

Ethan Bernardin scored four touchdowns as the North Langley bantam Bears opened the season with a 28-12 win over the Meadow Ridge Knights on Saturday.

The offence was led by quarterback Isaiah Key, who spread the ball around to receivers Tyson Fedja, Jacob Kidanemariam and Michael Huggan.

The defence was led by Ethan Croome, Taylor Fleming, Kurtis Flynn and Jacob Ronald, who kept the Knights off the board until the fourth quarter.

And David Wegert was good on all four convert attempts as well as some well-placed kick-offs.

Peewee Bears

The North Langley peewee Bears pitched a shutout in their season opener on Saturday.

The team hosted the Meadow Ridge Knights and the Bears were a stingy bunch, barely allowing the Knights past the centre of the field.

Marco Kee ran for two touchdowns while Owen Sieben ran one in himself and threw another touchdown pass to Joseph Kidanemariam.

Cameron Hoy was good on all four convert attempts and Evan Hoy churned out some large chunks of yardage along the ground.

On defence, Manny Fotiou had three quarterback sacks, as well as a handful of tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Kayden Bell also had several tackles.