Giants single game tickets on sale Monday

Team Quinn’s Jack Flaman (right) is pursued by Team Howe captain Tyler Benson during the Vancouver Giants alumni challenge game at the South Delta Recreation Centre on Aug. 30, which Team Howe won 4-1. The Giants play twice this weekend in Victoria and Ladner and have an exhibition game at the Langley Events Centre on Sept. 17.

Single game tickets for the Vancouver Giants go on sale Monday morning at 11 a.m.

The Giants are preparing for their first Western Hockey League season in Langley at the Langley Events Centre.

The team opens the WHL season on Sept. 23 when they host the Everett Silvertips.

The Giants are 0-2 in the pre-season with a game tomorrow (Saturday) in Victoria against the Royals. The two teams will also play Sunday in Ladner at the South Delta Recreation Centre.

Vancouver closes the pre-season with games against the Rockets on Sept. 16 in Kelowna and then the next afternoon at the LEC with a 3 p.m. puck drop.