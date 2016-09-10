Sisters at camp with Hockey Canada

Aldergrove's Sarah (left) and Amy Potomak are among the 44 players invited by Hockey Canada to a camp which begins Sept. 11.

Aldergrove’s Amy and Sarah Potomak are among the 44 players invited to attend Hockey Canada’s national women’s team fall festival.

It runs Sept. 11 to 18 in Calgary.

Sarah Potomak, 18, is entering her second season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers this year.

Amy Potomak, 17, has verbally committed to join the Gophers for 2017/18, once she completes high school.

Amy Potomak is just one of two players under 18 invited to the camp.

Both sisters have represented Canada at various competitions in the past.

Sarah helped Canada win silver at the 2015 4 Nations Cup while her sister also won silver last month with Canada at the women’s under-18 world championships.

The seven-day camp will see the players hit the ice for eight games and practices and serves as an evaluation opportunity for the national team’s coaching staff.

“The Fall Festival is a critical touchpoint for the players in our program as they come together for the first time on the ice this season with our coaching staff,” said Melody Davidson, Hockey Canada’s general manager of national women’s team programs.

“These 44 players have worked hard to earn their invites and this is a great opportunity for them to show if they have what it takes to represent Canada at the senior level on the international stage throughout the 2016-17 season.”

Players will be selected to play at international events such as the 2016 4 Nations Cup in Finland and the 2017 IIHF women’s world championships in Plymouth, Mich.