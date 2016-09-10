  • Connect with Us

Sports

Rams hold off Raiders rally

Langley Rams defensive lineman Nick Westad throws VI Raiders quarterback Hugh Rainey to the ground during the Rams 32-17 victory. - Gary Ahuja Langley Times
Langley Rams defensive lineman Nick Westad throws VI Raiders quarterback Hugh Rainey to the ground during the Rams 32-17 victory.
— image credit: Gary Ahuja Langley Times
  • by  Gary Ahuja - Langley Times
  • posted Sep 10, 2016 at 8:00 PM

The Langley Rams built a 25-0 lead and then scored late to secure a 32-17 victory over the visiting VI Raiders.

The Rams seemed to be in full control at the half, up 18-0 with the Raiders unable to generate much of an offensive attack on Saturday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park in BC Junior Football Conference action.

The win improved the Rams to 5-2 while the Raiders fell to 3-4.

But the Raiders got on the board with a third-quarter field goal to make it 25-3 and then scored a pair of touchdowns to pull within a score.

The Raiders had the ball with a few minutes to play but the Rams defence forced a three-and-out and then marched the ball down the field for the final touchdown.

Seye Akinsanmi and Nick Agnoletto both had touchdown catches for Langley while Tyler Ogloff scored the final touchdown.

More to come.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event