Sports
Rivermen derail Express
Langley Rivermen defenceman McKay Flanagan stands up Coquitlam Expres winger Keegan Jones during Saturday's BCHL game at the George Preston Recreation Centre,
The Langley Rivermen bounced back from an opening night defeat to hammer the Coquitlam Express 8-1 on Saturday night.
The Rivermen had lost 6-3 the previous night to the Chilliwack Chiefs with both BCHL games at the George Preston Recreation Centre.
Langley led 2-0 after one period against the Express but blew the game open with a five-goal second period.
Max Kaufman led the way with a pair of goals.
More to follow.
