  • Connect with Us

Sports

Photo: Hands off

  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 8:00 PM
Langley United Team Yarwood’s Emmy Grier (left) makes sure her West Coast FC Celtics opponent keeps her hands to herself during the teams’ soccer game at Willoughby Community Park. Langley United scored the 1-0 victory in U14 Division 3 action. - Dan Ferguson Langley Times
Langley United Team Yarwood’s Emmy Grier (left) makes sure her West Coast FC Celtics opponent keeps her hands to herself during the teams’ soccer game at Willoughby Community Park. Langley United scored the 1-0 victory in U14 Division 3 action.
— image credit: Dan Ferguson Langley Times
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event