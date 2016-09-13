- Home
Sports
Photo: Hands off
Langley United Team Yarwood’s Emmy Grier (left) makes sure her West Coast FC Celtics opponent keeps her hands to herself during the teams’ soccer game at Willoughby Community Park. Langley United scored the 1-0 victory in U14 Division 3 action.
