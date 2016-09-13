Rams ’backer earns defensive honours

Langley Rams linebacker Isaiah Stewart (#29) was named the BC Football Conference defensive player of the week award. Stewart and the Rams defence sacked the VI Raiders quarterbacks nine times on Saturday in Langley's 32-17 victory.

Isaiah Stewart and the rest of the Langley Rams defence spent as much time in the VI Raiders backfield as their opponent's running backs.

The Rams had nine quarterback sacks en route to a 32-17 victory on Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park.

And Steward earned individual accolades, picking up the BC Football Conference defensive player of the week award.

Stewart had one quarterback sack, an interception, a pass knockdown, two tackles and two assists in the game, earning a team-high 15 defensive points.