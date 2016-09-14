Spartans stay perfect after weekend in Saskatchewan

Jenaya Robertson’s second-half goal proved to be the difference as the Trinity Western Spartans improved to 3-0-0 after a pair of weekend road wins in Saskatchewan.

Robertson scored off scramble in front of the Regina Cougars goal in the 63rd minute on Sunday afternoon at the U of R Field in Regina in a 1-0 victory.

Robertson knocked down a clearing attempt and the midfielder slotted the ball home.

"Jenaya's work rate was excellent and her desire to compete was great today," said Spartans coach Graham Roxburgh.

"I thought our players, in the second half especially, stepped up their aggressiveness and their willingness to compete and played some good soccer and moved the ball more intelligently then we did in the first half. And with the wind at our backs it gave us a little more comfort."

Goalkeeper Ally Williamson made three saves in the victory as she picked up back-to-back clean sheets, making one save the day before in a 4-0 victory the day before in Saskatoon against the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Danae Derksen scored twice in the second half — with goals in the 62nd and 82nd minutes — after Rachel Hutchinson (15th minute) and Kathleen Chin (45th minute) had given the visitors a 2-0 lead at the half.

“We were a little sluggish to start and credit to Saskatchewan they made it very difficult for us in the early part of the match. After we got our first goal we all settled down, but prior to that I thought we were second best and I'm disappointed that we did not start the game with the type of energy that we should have," Roxburgh said.

“We got significantly better in the second half and began to move the ball and stretch them out. It was a good corporate win for us, but we can play better."

The Spartans, who are ranked third nationally, will play their first two home games of the season at the Chase Office Field on the TWU campus this weekend.

On Friday, they face the UVic Vikes while on Saturday it is the UBC Thunderbirds in town. Both games are at 5 p.m.