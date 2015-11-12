- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Langley's Pucek defends Canadian title
Sarah Pucek successfully defended her Canadian Featherweight championship, as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth title.
The Langley boxer fought Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last week (Sept. 9) as the main event at the Clash @ the Cascades at Langley’s Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.
Related: Pucek punches past problems
Pucek dominated the first five rounds before Larcinese staged a comeback to make it a fight.
And after 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91and 96-94 for Pucek while a third judge scored it 95-95 so Pucek won by split decision.
Pucek’s long time trainer/manager Dave Allison says he was happy with his fighter’s performance.
“(Sarah) was off for three-plus years and this is only her second fight back. She is regaining her timing and confidence. You still have not seen the best of her yet,” Allison said.