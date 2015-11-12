Langley's Pucek defends Canadian title

Langley’s Sarah Pucek (right) defeated Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last Friday (Sept. 9) night at the Clash @ the Cascades in Langley. The fight went 10 rounds with Pucek winning by decision as the judges had it scored 99-91, 96-94 and 95-95. With the win, Pucek retained her Canadian featherweight title as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth championship.

Sarah Pucek successfully defended her Canadian Featherweight championship, as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth title.

The Langley boxer fought Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last week (Sept. 9) as the main event at the Clash @ the Cascades at Langley’s Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.

Pucek dominated the first five rounds before Larcinese staged a comeback to make it a fight.

And after 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91and 96-94 for Pucek while a third judge scored it 95-95 so Pucek won by split decision.

Pucek’s long time trainer/manager Dave Allison says he was happy with his fighter’s performance.

“(Sarah) was off for three-plus years and this is only her second fight back. She is regaining her timing and confidence. You still have not seen the best of her yet,” Allison said.