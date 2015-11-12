  • Connect with Us

Sports

Langley's Pucek defends Canadian title

Langley’s Sarah Pucek (right) defeated Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last Friday (Sept. 9) night at the Clash @ the Cascades in Langley. The fight went 10 rounds with Pucek winning by decision as the judges had it scored 99-91, 96-94 and 95-95. With the win, Pucek retained her Canadian featherweight title as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth championship. - Hassan Behgouei Photography
Langley’s Sarah Pucek (right) defeated Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last Friday (Sept. 9) night at the Clash @ the Cascades in Langley. The fight went 10 rounds with Pucek winning by decision as the judges had it scored 99-91, 96-94 and 95-95. With the win, Pucek retained her Canadian featherweight title as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth championship.
— image credit: Hassan Behgouei Photography
  • by  Langley Montreal
  • Langley Montreal posted Sep 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Sarah Pucek successfully defended her Canadian Featherweight championship, as well as winning the vacant British Commonwealth title.

The Langley boxer fought Montreal’s Lucia Larcinese last week (Sept. 9) as the main event at the Clash @ the Cascades at Langley’s Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.

Related: Pucek punches past problems

Pucek dominated the first five rounds before Larcinese staged a comeback to make it a fight.

And after 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91and 96-94 for Pucek while a third judge scored it 95-95 so Pucek won by split decision.

Pucek’s long time trainer/manager Dave Allison says he was happy with his fighter’s performance.

“(Sarah) was off for three-plus years and this is only her second fight back. She is regaining her timing and confidence. You still have not seen the best of her yet,” Allison said.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event