Bears beat up on Mission

North Langley Bears’ Kevin Morrison provides a block for quarterback Isaiah Keys during the team’s 29-2 victory over the Langley Stampeders on Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park. The two bantam football teams will play again this weekend at MAP.

The North Langley Bears defeated their crosstown rivals the Langley Mustangs 29-2 in bantam football at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday.

The Bears special teams coverage was outstanding all game long, pinning the Mustangs deep in the field position battle.

North Langley’s defence also did a great job, not allowing any points as Langley was only able to score when the Bears conceded a safety.

Kevin Morrison, Ethan Croome, Joey Yeomans, Brodie Tarling and Kevin Mitchell anchored the defensive line while Trevor Paulenz and Cole Burgoyne came up with some big tackles.

Nicholas Butler and Ethan Bernardin keyed the rushing attack with Bernardin scoring three touchdowns while running for more than 200 yards.

The team’s fourth touchdown was through the air from quarterback Isaiah Key to Michael Huggan.

MIDGET

Ryan Barthelson blocked a field goal late to help preserve a 17-16 win for the North Langley Kodiaks in midget football action on Sunday.

The Kodiaks were in Victoria to face the Spartans and special teams were huge for North Langley.

In addition to the blocked field goal attempt, Max Joseph scored on a 75-yard punt return while kicker Charlie May kept the Spartans pinned on their own side of the field.

The defence got several big plays as Barthelson also came up with an interception, Mason Block had several key tackles, and a safety, and Isaiah Okoli kept the Spartans run game in check.

North Langley’s lone offensive touchdown was a 40-yard run from Drey Blair.

PEEWEE

A balanced scoring attack combined with a stingy defensive performance led to a big 37-0 victory for the North Langley peewee Bears football team.

The Bears were in Mission on Saturday and four different players helped the team score five touchdowns in the victory over the host Niners.

Marco Kee led the way with two scores, one of which came after Levi Brecknell provided a great block to spring him for a 50-yard touchdown run.

Jordan Tomica scored a short yardage touchdown behind the blocking of his offensive line, while Owen Sieben scored on a quarterback scramble for another. Sieben also connected with Joseph Kidamenariam for another touchdown, with the receiver making an acrobatic catch on the play.

Vaughan Pinchin, Carter Grainger and Armaan Lehal led an inspired defensive effort which limited Mission to just two first downs in the first half and not much more in the second.

JUNIOR BANTAM

The North Langley Bears defence consistently gave their offence great field position and the offence took advantage, scoring on four of five first-half positions.

The end result was a 26-0 North Langley victory in junior bantam football over the Mission Niners on Saturday in Mission, a game in which the home team had to concede at half-time because of too many injuries.

Caleb Faust forced a pair of fumbles while Austin Pattenden caused another with Jordan Williams recovering two of the three and Brandon Folkers the other.

On offence, Mitchell Gibbs scored two touchdowns — one from 28 yards out and the other from 31 — while Kaleb Reemeyer had a 33-yard touchdown run and Dallis Pattenden scored from one yard out.

Gibbs also scored two converts, rushing for one and taking a pass in the flat from quarterback Jaxon Stebbings for the other.

The Bears also managed to go penalty-free for the entire game.

ATOM

The North Langley Bears defence set the tone, registering a quarterback sack on their first plays of each half en route to a 28-8 win over the host Mission Niners on Saturday.

Damon Bernemann scored a pair of touchdowns while Benjamin Evans and Samuel Sieben had one score apiece in the first half. Ryan Heutink added the convert kicks.

Spencer Hazelton had a solid game on defence, coming through with a quarterback sack.