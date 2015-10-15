Stampederes gallop past Falcons

Azuka Okoi (with ball) and his Langley Stampeders teammates galloped to a 50-15 victory on Sunday over the Coquitlam Falcons in midget football at McLeod Athletic Park.

Nathan Murray picked off three passes to help lead the Langley Stampeders to a 50-15 victory over the Coquitlam Falcons.

The midget football teams were playing on Sunday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park.

Quarterback Devante Wilson led the way with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as connecting with receiver Sheldon Gangloff on a touchdown pass.

Owen Jenkins, who usually lines up on the defensive side of the ball, joined the offensive for a short yardage situation and busted through with a touchdown run.

The Stampeders face the Westside Warriors on Sunday at MAP.