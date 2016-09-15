Giants close pre-season this weekend

James Malm (left) battles for the puck with Dmitry Osipov during the Vancouver Giants alumni challenge game on Aug. 30. Malm was wearing the jersey the Giants will wear to honour the late Gordie Howe at the team’s WHL season opener Sept. 23.

The Vancouver Giants close out the pre-season this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Kelowna Rockets.

The two Western Hockey League teams square off in Kelowna on Friday (Sept. 16) before returning to Langley for the back-end of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

It will be Giants first game at the Langley Events Centre.

Vancouver is looking for its first victory of the pre-season as they are 0-3-1 far.

The team is coming off a 2-1 shootout loss on Sept. 10 in Victoria to the Royals and then a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Royals on Sept. 11 at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

In the first game, James Malm had the lone Giants marker while on Sunday, Ty Ronning had opened the scoring in the second period.

Gage Ramsay redirected a Matt Barberis pass to Ronning at the side of the goal. Ronning buried the puck past Victoria goalie Dylan Myskiw.

The Royals’ Tyler Soy tied the game before intermission and then Eric Florchuk scored the winner on a power-play midway through the third. Jared Dmitriw added an insurance marker and Ethan Price scored into the empty net.

Ryan Kubic made 27 saves in the loss.

Vancouver’s 2-1 shootout loss came despite a 40-32 shot advantage.

Kubic made 31 saves in the loss, but was beaten in the shootout by both Gunnar Wegleitner and Jack Walker.

Malm and Ronning were both denied in their attempts.

Malm opened the scoring 81 seconds into the game, taking a nice set-up from Johnny Wesley.