Slideshow: Rams D leads the way to victory

  • by  Gary Ahuja - Langley Times
  • Langley posted Sep 15, 2016 at 3:00 PM

The Langley Rams built a 25-0 lead and then scored late to secure a 32-17 victory over the visiting VI Raiders.

The Rams seemed to be in full control at the half, up 18-0 with the Raiders unable to generate much of an offensive attack on Saturday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park in BC Junior Football Conference action.

The win improved the Rams to 5-2 while the Raiders fell to 3-4.

But the Raiders got on the board with a third-quarter field goal to make it 25-3 and then scored a pair of touchdowns to pull within a score.

The Raiders had the ball with a few minutes to play but the Rams defence forced a three-and-out and then marched the ball down the field for the final touchdown.

Seye Akinsanmi and Ryan MacDonald both had touchdown catches in the first half while Nick Agnoletto scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and Tyrel Ogloff sealed the victory with a rushing score in the final minute.

Linebacker Isaiah Stewart was named the BCFC defensive player of the week.

 

