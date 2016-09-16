Giants team store set to open in Langley

The new Vancouver Giants team store at the Langley Events Centre is having its grand opening on Sept. 17.

The Vancouver Giants team store is set to open its doors at the Langley Events Centre.

The new store is located next to gate three at the LEC and will have its official grand opening on Saturday (Sept. 17) at 11 a.m.

The store hours will be Wednesday to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with closing time extended to puck drop on game days.

And on game days for Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, the store will open four hours to puck drop.

Vancouver is set to begin the Western Hockey League season — its first in Langley — on Friday, Sept. 23.

And 13 of the team’s 36 home games will be on Friday nights.

The team also has eight Saturday night games and three Sunday games.

They also have five games on Thursdays, four on Wednesdays, two Mondays and one Thursday.

Game times will be 7 p.m. except for Fridays (7:30 p.m.) and Sundays (4 p.m.).